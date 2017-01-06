Disabled vets play DPD in charity hockey game to help fallen officers' families Local News Disabled vets play DPD in charity hockey game to help fallen officers' families

- Disabled veterans joining forces with Detroit police to honor the memory of three fallen officers.



The two groups will play a charity hockey game on Saturday to raise money for the families.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig challenged the Michigan Warriors Hockey Program to a game. The Michigan Warriors Hockey Program is a non-profit organization created for disabled veterans.

"In the course of planning that game, the officers lives were tragically taken in the line of duty," said Chris Hervey, Michigan Warriors Hockey Program.

Those officers are Detroit Police Capt. Ken Steil, Detroit police Cpl. Myron Jarrett and Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose.

"Instead of it being an exhibition style hockey game, we decided to make it a charitable event to help the families of those officers," Hervey said.

The event takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fraser Hockey Land, 34400 Utica Road.

"There's going to be a special presentation to the families, a ceremonial puck drop and there's going to be a ton of fun stuff," Hervey said.

Organizers say this event is more than a hockey game it's a way to give back to these families and they need your help to do so.

You can show your support by buying a ticket or buying one of the many donated items.

"The Red hot chili peppers Chad Smith donated drum head signed by the entire band," Hervey said is among the items.

To learn more about the event CLICK HERE.