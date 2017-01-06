Family, friends mourn victim gunned down outside Gratiot gas station

- Family and friends remember a young man whose life was tragically cut short.



The 23-year-old victim was gunned down at a gas station on Detroit's east side. On Friday night Javon Perry's family and friends gathered to honor his memory and demand justice.

They might be getting a measure of justice - one suspect; Joseph Lucas is in custody and will be arraigned for murder Saturday. Two other suspects in the case are still on the run.

"Javon would've caught that bullet for anyone here and you all know that," said Keshonda Perry, Javon's sister.

Dozens gathered to remember Javon Perry at candle light vigil, he is the 23-year-old father gunned down at a gas station on Detroit's east side.

His life cut short and his family and friends are left now with only memories.

"Great guy, great smile, beautiful laugh, just a beautiful person," said Sam Harmon a longtime family friend. "He didn't deserve this at all."

As Perry's loved ones mourn the wheels of justice are beginning to turn as Lucas, 26, is locked up on a murder charge for allegedly playing the getaway driver for his suspected partners in crime - 23-year-old Derrick Everson and 24-year-old Kyrell Alonzo. Police are still searching for both of those men

One of them is believed to have uploaded a video to Facebook either immediately before or after the shooting.

All of it is numbing to Perry's relatives, including his older cousin Marvin Burns.

"Young black men period we just, we've got to do better man," Burns said. "Stop the senseless stuff like this. It just doesn't make any sense."

"We need justice to prevail," said Harmon. "You know his life. I don't want his life to be in vain."



If you have any information about the shooting or the suspects still at large, Derrick Everson and Kyrell Alonzo, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.