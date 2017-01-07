Gas station shooting suspect turns self into police

Javon Perry, 22, was killed while pumping gas on Detroit's east side. Photo via family friend

Javon Perry, 22, was killed while pumping gas on Detroit's east side. Photo via family friend

Detroit police say that one of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of Javon Perry earlier this week outside of a Marathon gas station turned himself into police Saturday.

Kyrell Alonso, according to police turned himself in without incident to the jail complex on Mound Road.

Alonso and Derrick Everson are said to have fatally gunned down Perry at a gas station on Detroit's east side.



On Friday night Javon Perry's family and friends gathered to honor his memory and demand justice.

One suspect; Joseph Lucas was arraigned for murder Saturday. Everson is still on the run.

Dozens gathered to remember Javon Perry at candle light vigil, he is the 23-year-old father gunned down at a gas station on Detroit's east side.

His life cut short and his family and friends are left now with only memories.

"Great guy, great smile, beautiful laugh, just a beautiful person," said Sam Harmon a longtime family friend. "He didn't deserve this at all."

As Perry's loved ones mourn the wheels of justice are beginning to turn as Lucas, 26, is locked up on a murder charge for allegedly playing the getaway driver for his suspected partners in crime - 23-year-old Derrick Everson and 24-year-old Kyrell Alonzo. Police are still searching for both of those men

One of them is believed to have uploaded a video to Facebook either immediately before or after the shooting.

All of it is numbing to Perry's relatives, including his older cousin Marvin Burns.

"Young black men period we just, we've got to do better man," Burns said. "Stop the senseless stuff like this. It just doesn't make any sense."

"We need justice to prevail," said Harmon. "You know his life. I don't want his life to be in vain."



If you have any information about the shooting or the suspects still at large, Derrick Everson, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.