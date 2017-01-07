2 suspects in custody of murder of Detroit father Local News 2 suspects in custody of murder of Detroit father Investigators say they have received a tremendous amount of tips on this case. Now they just need that one tip that will lead to the arrest of the suspected gunman.

22-year-old Javon Perry was shot and killed at a Marathon gas station on Detroit's east side just after midnight Thursday morning.



26-year-old Joseph Lucas, the alleged get-away driver, was in court on Saturday. He was charged with murder.

Just a few hours later, 23-year-old Kyrell Alonzo turned himself in to police.

That leaves one more suspect, the alleged gun-man, 22-year-old Derrick Everson Jr.. He is still out there, and police are continuing their efforts to bring him in.

"We know who he is, we've put his picture out, working with the family," says Detroit Police Chief James Craig. "They want their son to turn himself in, we want that, and so we're optimistic that's going to happen very soon."

Video of Everson and Alonzo show them inside the Marathon gas station on Gratiot Thursday morning, prior to the shooting. Then moments later, they were allegedly caught on surveillance cameras outside, opening fire on the victim.

Another video posted prior to the shooting allegedly shows Everson, wearing the same outfit as he wore on the surveillance video inside the gas station. The video was posted on Facebook, and has since been shared thousands of times.

"We have gotten more tips on this crime than on any other one that I am aware of here," says Chief Craig. "So that's very encouraging. I mean, that's a testament of the kind of relationship that we have with our community. They've stepped up and have helped us tremendously."

If you know where Derrick Everson Jr is, you are urged to call Detroit Police. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Your call will remain anonymous.