Detroit woman found beaten and dead in her home Local News Detroit woman found beaten and dead in her home A shocking discovery Saturday afternoon at a home off of Woodward near the Detroit-Ferndale border. 48-year-old Avril Taylor was found killed inside her home on Goldengate on Detroit's east side.

- A shocking discovery Saturday afternoon at a home off of Woodward near the Detroit-Ferndale border. 48-year-old Avril Taylor was found killed inside her home on Goldengate on Detroit's east side.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry when a family friend came over to borrow a dolly. He had a key to get in, and when he went down to the basement, he found Taylor beaten to death.

"It's just a terrible, terrible story," said Jazmynn Jones, Avril Taylor's niece. "To find out somebody that you actually love and care about, to find someone in their home, you know killed like that. It's just, it's not good."

According to Taylor's family, her car was stolen and so was money from her bank account.

"She was very loving," Jones continued. "All these cars out here is people that she helped. The community, the homeless, we use to have parties for just the community."

The police and the victim's family believe the suspect is someone Taylor knew. If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, please call Detroit Police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers with tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.