Suspect arrested in connection to woman found beaten in basement

- Police have arrested a suspect, after a woman was found dead in the basement of her Detroit home Saturday afternoon.

Avril Taylor, 48, was found dead inside her home on Goldengate on Detroit's east side, of apparent blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry and Taylor was discovered when a family friend came over to borrow a dolly. He had a key to get in, and when he went down to the basement, he found Taylor beaten to death.

"It's just a terrible, terrible story," said Jazmynn Jones, Avril Taylor's niece. "To find out somebody that you actually love and care about, to find someone in their home, you know killed like that. It's just, it's not good."

According to Taylor's family, her car was stolen and so was money from her bank account.

"She was very loving," Jones continued. "All these cars out here is people that she helped. The community, the homeless, we use to have parties for just the community."

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man, but charges are still pending.

The police and the victim's family believe the suspect is someone Taylor knew, but only for a short period of time.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, please call Detroit Police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers with tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.