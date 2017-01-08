The New Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler is going all in on the new Pacifica. The automaker that's long dominated the minivan market has done away with the popular Town & Country, and replaced it with this new van.
It's a hybrid that gets a staggering 84 miles per gallon, making it the most fuel-efficient minivan ever made. All the family-friendly features moms, dads and kids have all enjoyed, are all available.
Fox 2's Ron Savage spoke with a Chrysler representative and a Warren mom and her four year-old son about what's in it, and what they like about it.