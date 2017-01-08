Was Ford Really Motivated by Trump?

Auto analyst Paul Eisenstein, the publisher of thedetroitbureau.com, says Ford's investment in Metro Detroit might not have anything to do with President-elect Donald Trump. Also, is the CES stealing some of the luster from the NAIAS?

Posted:Jan 08 2017 07:24PM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 07:47PM EST

SOUTHFIELD, MI - Auto analyst Paul Eisenstein joins Fox 2's Ron Savage and Amy Lange to talk about a number of recent issues affecting the industry.  Among the more controversial, was Ford's decision to invest in the U.S. instead of Mexico motivated by President-elect Donald Trump? Eisenstein says, "no".

Eisenstein, the publisher of thedetroitbureau.com, was also at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.  He talks about whether the Vegas show is stealing some of the luster from the North American International Auto Show.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories