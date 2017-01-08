Was Ford Really Motivated by Trump? Local News Was Ford Really Motivated by Trump?

- Auto analyst Paul Eisenstein joins Fox 2's Ron Savage and Amy Lange to talk about a number of recent issues affecting the industry. Among the more controversial, was Ford's decision to invest in the U.S. instead of Mexico motivated by President-elect Donald Trump? Eisenstein says, "no".

Eisenstein, the publisher of thedetroitbureau.com, was also at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. He talks about whether the Vegas show is stealing some of the luster from the North American International Auto Show.