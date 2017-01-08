Police: Woman raped by man pretending he needed help Local News Police: Woman raped by man pretending he needed help Police are investigating after they say a woman was sexually assaulted by a man pretending to be in distress.

Police say the woman was at the CVS in Detroit on Woodward Avenue near Chicago Boulevard when she saw a man waving her down. Police say the man was standing by an older model, burgundy Buick. The woman stopped, believing he needed a jump on his car.

That's when, police say, the man pulled out a gun and forced his way into the passenger seat of her car. The man forced the woman to drive an abandoned house a few blocks away at 3rd Avenue and Collingwood Street. Police say the man sexually assaulted her at the house.

Afterwards, the man then ran away and the woman called 911. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she's listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male with a mustache that is just over 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He was wearing gloves and all black at the time of the assault.

If you know anything about what happened, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.