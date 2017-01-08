DPD searching for armed man who robbed McDonald's Local News DPD searching for armed man who robbed McDonald's Detroit police is looking for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that happened at a McDonald's on the city's west side.

Police say a man with a gun walked into the McDonalds at Grand River and Livernois avenues Saturday evening. Police say the suspect forced the customers to go behind the counter and that he stole some money before running away.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20s who is 5 feet 11 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a salmon-colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki cargo pants and brown boots.

The McDonald's is part of Detroit's Greenlight Project, meaning it is equipped with high-resolution surveillance cameras. Police are hoping the clear photos of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

If you know anything about the robbery, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.