Statewide average gas prices rise 15 cents: AAA

- AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 15 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.51 per gallon. That's about 59 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says gas prices have been rising in recent weeks largely in reaction to an OPEC agreement to cut production this year.

The lowest average price was about $2.48 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.53 in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit area's average daily gas price increased about 12 cents to about $2.51 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.