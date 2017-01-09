Ford to revive Bronco, Ranger - will build them in Michigan

A couple of Ford icons will be back on the road at the end of this decade and start of the next one as the Michigan automaker revealed plans to revive the Bronco and Ranger.

Ford announced the plans in revive both vehicles during the first day of media coverage at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

CEO Mark Fields made it official on Monday that the company will soon start building the new Ford Bronco at the assembly plant in Wayne. It's due to hit showrooms in 2020.

As for the Ranger, Ford will bring back the midsize pickup truck by 2019 and it also will be built in Michigan.

The Ranger was last offered in the U.S. in 2011, but a new version of it has been sold overseas ever since. The Bronco was put out to pasture in 1996, two years after one took part in the infamous O.J. Simpson low speed police pursuit through Los Angeles.

The news of the new construction isn't completely Earth-shattering, considering UAW Plant Chairman Bill Johnson spilled the beans in the fall by saying that they would secure the future of employees at the plant.