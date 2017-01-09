Snow returns to Michigan early Tuesday morning - gone by Wednesday? Local News Snow returns to Michigan early Tuesday morning - gone by Wednesday? Tuesday morning's drive to work could be dicey as a couple of inches of snow are expected to be falling right at that time. The good news? It won't last and we'll be close to 50 later this week.

Tuesday morning's drive to work could be dicey as a couple of inches of snow are expected to be falling right at that time. The good news? It won't last and we'll be close to 50 later this week.

It's been a little weird not having snow on the ground, hasn't it? It is mid-January, after-all, and this is Michigan. That all changes Tuesday morning as we'll pick up about 2-3 inches in most spots. As quickly as it came, it will all melt.

Here is the timeline: starting around midnight, we'll see snow starting to fall in southeast Michigan. It won't stop until around 10:00 a.m. when it turns to sleet/freezing rain mixture. By noon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and it will be all rain for the rest of Tuesday as temperatures climb into the lower 40s.

Like Olaf, snow won't last in temps like that, and we're looking at it all melting off before the sun comes up Wednesday.

The lower 40s. In Michigan. In January.

Will take.

A rush of warm southern air is to thank for these warmer temperatures which we'll have all through the week.

On Wednesday, we'll get a break from any precipitation but another rainmaker is coming in Wednesday night.

This week will be an active one in the weather department and if you want to stay ahead of the weather, get the FOX 2 Weather App now for Android or iPhones. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD