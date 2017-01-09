Charges dismissed for grandma in snow day shooting of teen in Detroit

A Wayne County judge has dismissed charges against the grandmother of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot and killed another teen as juvenile charges are filed against the accused shooter.

The prosecutor's office announced on Monday that charges against the teenager accused of shooting Emarjae Watkins were dismissed by Judge Kenneth King.

Lise Cox was arrested after Watkins was killed in her home on the city's west side. She was originally charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Child Abuse Second Degree, and Felony Firearm.

Those charges were dropped at the preliminary examination.

Police were called to the home on December 12 where the 13-year-old was shot in the chest. Two teen boys, her 14 and one 15-year-old grandsons, were playing video games with the victim when the grandmother left for work leaving them alone.

Police say the boys got ahold of their grandmother's loaded gun from her bedroom on a nightstand. They were playing with it, possibly trying to scare Watkins when one of them allegedly accidentally shot him.

The teen accused of shooting Watkins was charged as a juvenile. He will be back in court on January 30 for a pre-trial hearing.