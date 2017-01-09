Metro Detroit auto dealer's son killed in snowmobile accident Local News Metro Detroit auto dealer’s son killed in snowmobile accident

“I just can't believe it happened.”

The pain of losing his employer is too much for Daniel Preston.

Preston's boss is Robert David Mechigian, the son of Bob Saks, a prominent name in the car dealership business.

Preston says Mechigian is also a businessman who was living the American Dream.

“He has about four car washes and a few other dealerships.”

“He had everything in the world going for him - beautiful home, beautiful children, beautiful business, and a hard-working person.”

Preston says he spoke to Mechigian about work related duties on Sunday around 3:30 in the afternoon.

“I call him every day to let him know the status of the car wash.”

Thirty minutes later at around 4:00 p.m., Michigan State Police say a group of people were ice fishing on Woodland Lake when they saw a person on a snowmobile traveling at a high rate of speed. A few seconds later they heard a crash.

Investigators have identified the victim as 48-year-old Mechigian.

They say he hit a bridge as he attempted to pass under, causing his snowmobile to catch fire.

The ice fishermen rushed over to perform CPR, but investigators say Mechigian had already passed away.

“I didn't believe it. I thought it was hearsay.”

As the investigation continues, MSP Troopers are asking anyone out enjoying recreational activities to be mindful of their speed and any hazards like that bridge.

Preston says Mechigian was married and a proud father of a daughter and two sons.

He says Mechigian will truly be missed.

“It's a tragic loss for not only everybody, but for the community. He employed a lot of people and was really good to his employees and he was the kind of guy who would take his shirt off to help people.”