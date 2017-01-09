Grandmother found beaten to death on east side; suspect arrested Local News Grandmother found beaten to death on east side; suspect arrested

- A 49-year-old woman was found murdered in the basement of her eastside home on Golden Gate in Detroit on Saturday.

"It's not only that I lost my mother, her family lost her," said India Gardner, the victim's daughter.

One suspect is in custody for the murder of Avril Taylor.

"Me and my mother had plans for Saturday. She just happened to have a cold, that's why she was in the house Friday," Gardner said.

Family members say Taylor knew the person who took her life and with no signs of forced entry, it appears she trusted him enough to let him inside her home.

"It's not like it was an accident, she was murdered. She was taken from me," Gardner said.

A union rep, Gardner says her mother was active in Get Out the Vote campaigns -- a woman who always wanted to help others.

She was a grandmother who adored her grandsons, baby London and 3-year-old Paris.

"Last night he saw some pictures of her and he said ‘Where's Grandma?’" Gardner said. "I was like, she's just sick, because I don't know what you're supposed to tell a 3 year old. I didn't prepare to deal with all of this. I'm only 24. I didn't know that somebody would do this to my mom."

Gardner says she is making it her mission to make sure her mother's killer pays for his crime.

"She raised me to be very strong. I have to go through this whole process of looking the killer in his eyes and going to every court date and making sure he does not do this to anybody else. My mother stood up for a lot of people and now I have to stand up for her," she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up, CLICK HERE to donate.