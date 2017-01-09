Crook leaves wallet after stealing Starbucks tip jar, tackled by customer Local News Crook leaves wallet after stealing Starbucks tip jar, tackled by customer

- The Roseville police know exactly who they're looking for in the theft of a tip jar from a Starbucks. That's because they said he left his wallet at the scene of the crime.

It happened Sunday night at the Starbucks in the 31000 block of Gratiot.

According to Jesse Grider, he was in the coffee shop and on the phone with Ron Jeremy - yes, THAT Ron Jeremy - when the thief struck. The criminal crabbed the tip jar off the counter and ran for the door.

Jesse said he hung up and ran after the guy.

"I don't think so, homie don't play that," he said.

He took him down and had him in a headlock while Jesse's girlfriend grabbed the tip jar and returned it to Starbucks.

Unfortunately, the criminal got away but there was something obvious he left behind: his wallet.

Police said they know who the 40-year-old man from St. Clair Shores is - but they're not telling us. Family members tell police the man often stays at an area homeless shelter.

He's not in custody at this time.

The workers in Starbucks say they're so thankful Grider and his girlfriend were there to stop the wanna be thief, calling their quick action pretty amazing.

Grider says he watched Roseville police K-9 units track the man's scent to a nearby mall.

Police say although he's been identified, his family doesn't know where he is.

While police are confident this wannabe crook will soon be caught, Grider is just amazed his trip to Michigan could be so memorable.

"He left with less than when he came in. It's the opposite of a robbery basically," he said.

