Inside the big reveals from Monday's NAIAS unveilings

- One of the big reveals Monday at the North American International Auto Show Monday was the all-new GMC Terrain.

Completely redesigned, the Terrain ranges between $25,000 and $45,000 depending on the features chosen. As part of the re-design, there is no center console gear shifter, instead the driver uses buttons.

Joe Wiesenfelder of Cars.com spoke about how exciting these changes are for GMC.

"This is a big deal because the Terrain and its sister vehicle the Equinox have been around about a decade and they've never changed," Wiesenfelder said.

"The company has done a good job of keeping them current and competitive but now this is a whole different thing. It's lighter, more efficient and more modern on the inside."

But this is just one of the vehicles revealed, along with the Kia Stinger, and the new Lexus LS.

"The LS is fascinating because it was pretty conservative styling wise so many other Lexus went to the hour glass shaped spindle grill and this is pretty out there for its (luxury) class. I'm interested to see what people think of it, typically in those big comfortable sedans, people are a bit more interested in understated. This could be a big surprise for them."

The NAIAS car of the year is the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Was that a surprise for you?

"It is not, I am a juror for the NAIAS utility vehicle of the year, and I thought the Bolt would run away with it and that the Pacifica would run away with (utility vehicle of the year) and then there was truck which went to the Honda Ridgeline," he said. "I thought it would be close, because there is a F-250 which is more of a truck-truck. I am sure the points were close.

"The Ridgeline is slightly more comfortable, quieter, more genteel pickup truck but it still does the pickup truck job."