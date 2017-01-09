Iraq war veteran accused of swastika graffiti appears in court Local News Iraq war veteran accused of swastika graffiti appears in court

- An Iraq war veteran accused of spray painting swastikas and other threatening graffiti was arraigned in court Monday.

David Cerne, 42, was charged with ethnic intimidation and malicious destruction of property.

He's accused of spray painting swastikas on a car, as well as racial slurs on a van and on the side of a building in Inkster.

The incidents happened in December and January.

Police and Cerne's attorney says he is mentally ill.

"I'm not going to comment on any mental health issues ... Get him the help they he needs," WHO said.

Investigators asked for a high bond, going so far as to say the suspect is a danger to society.

"He's being cooperative," said Roman Ficaj, Cerne's attorney.

His bond was set at $150,000.

The defense attorney is requesting his client be moved from the Wayne County Jail to the Inkster City Jail, stating he wasn't getting the proper medication at the county jail.

"I think there are some concerns given his past history ... Here at the city rather than downtown... Pending these issues here," Ficaj said.