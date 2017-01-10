Traffic: Your Tuesday morning commute

- The most intense snow has winded down for the morning, but several accidents are still being reported. Expect to see spin-outs and other minor accidents along the shoulders during your commute.

Some surface streets may have also not yet been plowed, so we recommend giving yourself plenty of extra time for your drive.

You can check to see traffic on your commute using our traffic map at www.fox2detroit.com/traffic.

METRO DETROIT SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Metro Detroit is under a Winter Weather Advisory, which expires at 10 a.m. south of 8 Mile Road and at 1 p.m. north of 8 Mile Road. All the snow is expected to turn to rain by this afternoon.