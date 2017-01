- Detroit police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning gas station Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the Gulf gas station on McNichols Road at Dequindre Street. When crews were fighting the fire, they discovered a body inside.

It's not known at this time if the person was alive when the fire started. Investigators are also working to learn what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.