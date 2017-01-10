Watch: Joe Biden speaking in Detroit

- Joe Biden will be speaking in Detroit Tuesday morning. At the invitation of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Vice President Biden will speak to small business owners who have earned awards from the innovative Motor City Match program, along with other invited guests.

You can watch a livestream of Vice President Biden's remarks here on our Facebook page. He is scheduled to begin speaking at 10:30 a.m.

The Vice President's remarks at the Detroit School of Digital Technology will follow an award ceremony for the 15 entrepreneurs who will receive grants that total $600,000.