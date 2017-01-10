4 teens charged after 911 dispatcher beaten, robbed outside work

- Authorities have charged four men in connection with the assault and robbery of a 911 dispatcher last week.

Lathyas Sutton, 17; Bennie Robinson, 18; Marquise Goodman, 17; and Jayelin Hawkins, 16 have all been charged with one count each of armed robbery.

Authorities say the men assaulted and robbed a 48-year-old woman as she was going to work on Lyndon Street on January 3.

We're told the woman got off the bus at the dispatch center and activated the gate by swiping her ID card, but as the gate slowly opened the four young men approached her.

She was shoved behind the brick kiosk and beaten, and the men stole her money.

The four men are expected to be arraigned on their charges Tuesday afternoon. We're told the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult.

