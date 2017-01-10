Joe Biden tours cars at Detroit auto show Local News Joe Biden tours cars at Detroit auto show Vice President Joe Biden stopped at the North American International Auto Show to tour cars during his visit to Detroit.

The Vice President arrived shortly after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon to talk speed - and, for him, getting back behind the wheel. The last time he drove was with Jay Leno.

"I did Jay Leno's Garage and I got to drive because the Secret Service couldn't say no to me. I went out to the test track with the Secret Service - and I'm a good driver - I love to drive. I'm excited to get back (behind the wheel)," he said.

What will he drive? He told a crowd earlier in the day he wanted to buy a new Corvette.

"The question is which of the fastest new models are out there - Ford, Chyrsler or my Corvette? My Corvette is 50 year old technology - zero to 60 in 5.3 - a Z06 is zero to 60 in 3.1," Biden said.

Despite leaving office this month, Biden said he wouldn't be able to drive again for another six months. That's plenty of time to decide on a new car or truck. There was plenty to choose from at the auto show.

While at the Cobo Center, Biden took time to praise the auto industry that was on life support when he and President Barack Obama took office.

"Almost 700,000 manufacturing jobs in the automotive industry brought back since we started this process," Biden said.

The Vice President credits the American auto worrkers for making that happen.

"The reason why this industry's back is because of what the auto workers gave back - the auto workers made it work. The auto workers made the biggest contribution," Biden said.