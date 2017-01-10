Desperate plea from mom of man killed in head-on collision with DDOT bus Local News Desperate plea from mom of man killed in head-on collision with DDOT bus A man who died when his SUV careened into a Detroit bus head-on last month is still laying at a funeral home - and waiting to be given a proper funeral. The man's son and mother are turning to the community will help.

Avery McQueen was the man driving the SUV on December 29th when it crashed head-on into a Detroit bus on Gratiot near Jane.

Witnesses said the SUV veered into the southbound lanes and collided with the bus head-on.

Police have not released information about what led to the crash. That doesn't matter for Avery Jr. or Avery's mom - they just deserve to say goodbye.

Janell said a family member drove past the horrible crash and recognized the vehicle. She said she called the morgue as soon as she could to see if her worst fears were true.

"I'm asking them can you please look? If that's my son I need to know. Can you look on his neck, he had tattoos on his neck, he had my name on his neck, he had his son on his neck," Janell said.

She was right - it was her son who died in that tragic accident. Two weeks later, she still has been unable to hold a funeral.

"I do not have any money to bury my son, he's just sitting at the funeral home. I'm just hoping: can someone please help me bury my son," Janell said.

Janell is making the desperate plea and is asking anyone able and willing to help to go to her GoFundMe account here.