Body found in burned gas station in Detroit

People who stop by the gas station on a regular basis say the man who was killed was an employee, and a hard worker trying to provide for his family.

Homicide detectives and arson investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning. There was a fire at the Gulf gas station on E. McNichols and Dequindre on Detroit’s east side.

A man was found dead inside. According to regular customers, the victim was an employee. His death is being treated as a homicide. The fire is being investigated as arson.



“This is a sad situation that happened today,” said regular customer Darryl Britton.

“The guy was just trying to make a living; all he did was work. I come here every night to get my gas and go home,” said Kahlil Ellidge, a customer.

Other regular customers echoed that same sentiment. Darryl Britton occasionally gave the victim rides home.

“He just caught the bus to work, he was a working man. He never bothered anyone. He’s always been polite to everyone.”

For those reasons, it’s hard for people to understand why this happened. But at the same time:

“Every day it's something over here,” said Ellidge. “You’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to be cautious out here. You can't wear jewelry. You basically can't even pump gas at a certain time of night.”))

As for the area at E. McNichols and Dequindre:

“It's becoming a dead zone,” said Ellidge. “There’s nothing really going on. This was the only thing we had in this area.”