Top picks for Millennials at the auto show Local News Top picks for Millennials at the auto show The North American International Auto Show opens its doors to the public Jan. 14 to the 22 and has something for everyone.

This includes Millennials and automotive journalist Paul Fix from the CarCoachReports offered some of the picks expected to generate buzz for the younger attendees.

One of Fix's picks is the FIat 124 Spider.

"It is actually a partnership between Mazda and Fiat and its a wonderful little sports car," Fix said. "It's geat for the weekends and its a nice little covertible and I had a lot of fun driving it."

Fix said a number of interesting cars have been rolled out this year incluiding the Kia Stinger GT.

"We don't have a lot of information on it yet, but we do know it was designed by an old BMW designer, so you can trust it is going to look absolutely fantastic and I'm sure what is under the hood will be good as well."

Fix said the Spider 124 has a look that appeals to all generations.

"I think the Italians have an interesting take of what's supposed to be on the road," Fix said. "You can look at the Fiat 500, and the classical Lamborghinis and Ferraris. But this is an affordable car that many can afford as a secondary car as a fun vehicle to throw around the roads on the weekend and maybe go travelling with."

Fix said the 124 Spider starts at about $22,000.