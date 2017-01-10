4 people injured, 40 displaced after Ypsilanti apartment blaze Local News 4 people injured, 40 displaced after Ypsilanti apartment blaze In Ypsilanti dozens of residents are displaced by a major apartment complex fire.

Fire officials say two women inside that apartment are students at EMU and among four people injured. A baby was also rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Red Cross officials say 40 residents were displaced

"I just got off work, I was on the couch falling asleep watching a movie with my sister," said Martez Freeman.

Freeman says that was when he heard smoke detectors sounding. Once he realized an apartment in his building at University Green Apartments in Ypsilanti was on fire, he knew he had to act quickly.

"I grabbed my nieces and nephews and I banged on everyone's door on the way out," he said. "I even had to break one dude's door down because he was in there sleeping."

As the Ypsilanti Fire Department rushed to the complex Freeman describes the scary scene he saw at the apartment where investigators believe the fire originated

"I knocked on her door and it was black smoke coming out the top and bottom," Freeman said.

"There were two people in third floor apartment burns to face," said Chief Max Anthouard, Ypsilanti Fire Department.

Officials are speaking to a pair of women to learn how it started.

"They told me they fell asleep," said Anthouard. "It could have been a candle, they were cooking French fries in hot oil, not sure if stove was on."

Investigators say a dog in the apartment where the students were living passed away and two cats belonging to other residents also died

As the investigation continues, there are a number of people on site boarding up this building but it's not known when the residents will be able to move back in

Martez says the apartment management put him and his family in a new place

Fox 2 reached out to Village Green Apartments but were told no comment

One resident who spent time Tuesday cleaning his nearby apartment says he's just glad no one was killed

"I'm glad everyone made it out safely," said Kyle Pougue. "That all you can really wish for."