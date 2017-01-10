Detroit pastor helps homeless man with criminal past, change his life Local News Detroit pastor helps homeless man with criminal past, change his life

- A local pastor teams up with local police to help a homeless man turn his life around.

That stare from a cheap motel. Calm for now, but where is he going to stay tomorrow night, or if he's going to eat? He could snap.

"Help me, my life was threatened multiple times, I was ready to kill," said Brother Q

He didn't, but that was Monday night. At 41, born on the east side of Detroit, he had been on the streets for a year after doing five years in prison for assault - until he was rescued by Pastor Mo Harwick.

"We cannot kill for evil," Hardwick said. "We have to kill evil with good."

But his story is not all that unusual for the homeless in Detroit, especially for those with a history of violence.

FOX 2: "Are you a violent person?"

Brother Q: "No way."

FOX 2: "But you sound violent."

Brother Q: "Well Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X was non-violent."

Harwick got him this room, some food and calmed him down. But he says, churches have to do more to help "other" Brother Qs.

"I can stop a lot of this violence and carjacking, with 24, 40 hour response but my church is being shut down for lack of support," Hardwick said.

Prayer has helped calm Brother Q.

"I'll be in prayer, come help me out," Brother Q said. "Give us a penny for Pastor Mo's church, I'm ready to work. I'm retired from selling crack, I'm retired from selling heroin."

That's a good start.

FOX 2: "Brother Q, can you promise me that you won't hurt anyone, kill anyone or commit any crimes?"

"I promise," he said.

You can help Pastor Mo by contacting him at PastorMo10@yahoo.com.