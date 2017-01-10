Teens charged with beating, robbing 911 dispatcher Local News 4 teens charged with beating, robbing 911 dispatcher

Detroit teens were arraigned Tuesday for their part in the assault and robbery of a 911 Dispatcher

The suspects: Lathyas Sutton, 17, Bennie Robinson, 18, and Marquise Goodman, 17 were all charged with one count each of armed robbery.

A fourth suspect, a 16 year-old, is also being charged and tried as an adult. Officials say his arraignment will take place on Wednesday.

Police say the victim was assaulted and robbed when she showed up for work earlier this month at the Detroit Police Fire EMS Communication Center located on Lyndon.

Investigators say the victim got off the bus at the center, swiped her ID card to open the gate and that's when four young men approached her, beat her up and took her money.

"Court is setting bond in the amount of $75,000 cash surety," said the judge. "No 10 percent, no early or administrative release."

Organizers want the community to come together and show support for the victim

"It could have been anyone of us, she was on her way to work," said Venetia Lyons. "That's what we do in Detroit, we're showing support."



If you want to know how to show support, call 313-850-3703.

