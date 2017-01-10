DTE: 32,000 without power in SE Michigan from high winds

High winds have caused thousands in southeast Michigan to be without power Tuesday night.

DTE Energy says that about 32,000 customers are without power from the metro Detroit area up to the thumb.

A spokesperson said that DTE expects the numbers to go up due to the windy weather. The area is under a high wind warning.



The high wind warning is through 4 a.m. with gusts expected to decrease after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The highest peak wind gust was recorded tonight in Ypsilanti, up to 51 miles per hour, with Adrian 48 mph and Detroit Metro Airport, 47.

CLICK HERE for a DTE outage map and watch Rich Luterman's forecast above.