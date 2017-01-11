DTE worker robbed at gunpoint while guarding downed wire

- Authorities are looking for a suspect after a DTE Energy employee was robbed at gunpoint while guarding a downed wire early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened on Howell Street on Detroit's west side around 3:30 a.m. The employee was not injured.

Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect.

Thousands of people are without power in Michigan right now after yesterday's high winds. Several downed wires across the metro area have also been reported.

DTE says attacking a utility worker in Michigan is a felony, and urges the public to look out for utility crews as they work to complete service restoration.