Contractor seriously injured after falling 50 feet from crane at Ford plant in Dearborn

- Ford has confirmed that a contractor was injured inside of one of its plants in Dearborn Wednesday morning when he fell 50 feet from a crane.

According to a Ford spokesperson, the injury happened when the man was working on a crane at Ford's Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant, on Miller Road.

The spokesperson said that the contractor was not wearing a safety strap when he fell 50 feet to the floor of the facility. The man was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Dearborn Police confirm that a man was taken to the hospital from the plant but could not confirm any other details.

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown at this time.

The Ford spokesperson said that the cause of the fall is under investigation.

