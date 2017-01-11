Seven children found living in squalor in Detroit home, removed by CPS Local News Seven children found living in squalor in Detroit home, removed by CPS When the Detroit Police Department were executing a search warrant of an abandoned home on the city's west side, they were looking for narcotics. What they found will send shivers down your spine.

Narcotics investigators were at the abandoned home on Livernois to search the home on Tuesday night. There was no heat, no working toilet, no windows - and definitely no place for kids.

Police said the children ranged in age from nine months to nine years and were living in squalor. There weren't even beds for the children to sleep in.

What there was - stunned neighbors. They found feces and even a dead dog inside the home.

Diana Dupree lives nearby and says she noticed a child there once a few weeks ago.

"I seen a little boy. I don't know how old he was - maybe about five or six - in the window. He had no shirt on and I just know it was cold that day. I just said wow - but I didn't know. I haven't seen nobody in a while," Dupree said.

All children were taken to the hospital and are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

The children's father - a 29-year-old - was taken into custody. Their mother was not arrested.

Police said they also found two guns inside the home and the case remains under investigation.

The home looks unlivable - yet when FOX 2 was at the abandoned house, there was a woman inside. She wouldn't tell us who she was or answer any questions.

"It's sad. I mean I've seen people in and out - you know the regular neighborhood drug addicts and stuff - but I didn't know there was that many kids," Dupree said.