Fourth grader raises $1,000 for Fraser sinkhole families Local News Fourth grader raises $1,000 for Fraser sinkhole families A fourth grader in Clinton Township raised more than $1,000 to help the families in Fraser who were forced out of their homes because of the sinkhole. On Wednesday, the city's major surprised the girl at school with an award.

"I was shy because everybody at school was like, 'Peyton, Peyton! Why is the news truck here? Because they knew I was on TV," Peyton Kalka says, smiling.

Four families evacuated Christmas Eve by the massive sinkhole at 15 Mile and Hayes roads alltogether have 7 kids who attend Salk Elementary School. Their exhausting and emotional ordeal inspired the 10-year-old to start a bottle drive to help her classmates.

And the effort has really taken off!

"You don't know what they're gonna do. You don't know, and it's kind of like, it's an unknown. You try to do the best you can as parents, but when they come up with an idea to bring people together it's pretty amazing," says her mother, Peyton.

"She's an energetic, great girl who knows how to persevere and work hard. She's got an idea, and she doesn't quit," Salk Elementary School principal Donna Anderson says.

Peyton and her family have been spreading the word on social media and, in just over a week, they have raised roughly $1,700 towards their $3,000 goal. That's a lot of bottles and cans!

"A small donation can make a big change," Peyton says.

Peyton has currently set up three drop-of locations for her bottle drive. If you'd like to donate, you can make a drop-off in Sterling Heights, at the Fraser Public Schools Maintenance Building and the Fraser Deparment of Public Works. Donations will be collected through the end of the month.