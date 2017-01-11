Murder in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood Local News Murder in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood

It was Sunday morning and 23-year-old Davontae Hogan was heading to Midtown with a friend.

“I said, ‘Where are you going Davontae?’ He said, ‘Mom I’m going to the hookah bar. I love you and I’ll be back.’ I said, ‘I love you too and be careful.’ That was the last time I spoke with my son.”

The next call Percilla Poole got was from the hospital, letting her know that her son died. He had been shot multiple times.

“He had plans and a future. Now it’s all gone.”

Detroit Police have release surveillance video of someone believed to be the shooter. He was seen around the hookah bar near 2nd Avenue and Canfield around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say, before the shooting, the suspect was seen pacing back and forth in front of the hookah bar. He even peered into the window as if he was searching for someone.

Investigators want you to take a good look at the suspect’s face and call them if you recognize him.

“I want to know why? Who did it?”

Hogan’s family spent Wednesday planning his funeral. They have a GoFundMe account set up to help cover the cost. To help, you can CLICK HERE.

"We just lost my uncle Friday. Then to get a call that my son was killed - that’s just too much.”