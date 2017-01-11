Family's SUV stolen with beloved dog 'Scrubby' inside Local News Family's SUV stolen with beloved dog 'Scrubby' inside

- WEB UPDATE (8:40 p.m.): 'Scrubby' has been found and reunited with his family. Ron Savage will have the full report at 10 p.m.



-Original story below-



Thieves steal an SUV on Detroit's west side. Inside was a beloved family pet, and now that animal is still missing.

Clarence Forris stores his dog's treats in a corner of the kitchen - he can barely look at Scrubby's bed. The 11-year-old Shih Tzu Maltese mix was stolen Sunday evening - along with Forris' Ford Escape.

"The house is not the same without him," Forris said.

"Scrubby is like a family member," said Debra Forris. "He's our son - he's our baby - we had him since he was a puppy and he's 11 years old."

A faithful old dog - he's spoiled and follows Clarence Forris around everywhere.

Sunday evening on a bitterly cold night, the two of them hopped in Clarence's silver Ford Escape to run to the Pick N Party store at Seven Mile and Shiawassee on Detroit's west side so Clarence could play the Lotto.

"He ran around the house and found his little toy he normally takes with him and he gets in the truck," Clarence said. "By the time we get to the store which is around the corner truck wasn't even warm and I didn't want him sitting in there shaking."

You guessed it - the Escape was still cold so Clarence left it running for Scrubby while he ran inside the party store he's been going to for 20 years.

"So I went in, played the lottery and the truck was gone," he said.

You can see it pull away in the surveillance video - and inside that Escape, Scrubby. He's brown and white with blue eyes. He wasn't wearing a collar or any identification tags.

His family is worried sick and offering a $300 reward for his safe return.

"I just want him back at all costs," Clarence said. "I'm just concerned about getting my partner back.

"Please whoever has Scrubby - please - please return him."

The Forris family does not care about the car - all they care about is Scrubby. If you've seen him - if you know where he is - please bring him back here to the store - they will return him to his owners.

The Pick N-Party Party store is at 23611 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48219. The phone number is (313) 534-0830

