DTE Energy worker tending to power lines robbed at gunpoint of $2 Local News DTE Energy worker tending to power lines robbed at gunpoint of $2 A DTE worker responding to a call of a downed wire is robbed at gunpoint on Detroit's west side.



Fortunately, he wasn't hurt, but the bad guy is still on the run.

- A DTE worker responding to a call of a downed wire is robbed at gunpoint on Detroit's west side.



Fortunately, he wasn't hurt, but the bad guy is still on the run.

Wild winds knock down power lines overnight in Detroit. When that happens DTE has a plan to make sure no one is hurt by a downed wire.



"We deploy regular employees, moms, dads, brothers and sisters out into the field," said Michael Lynch, director of DTE Security.

That's what happened at the corner of Epworth and Joy. Video of a DTE Energy crew watching a line was taken from a convenience store at the intersection..



On the video watch as a man appears and walks towards the crew.

"They were separated, because they can cover the wire better in that instance," Lynch said.

He approaches one of the workers and robs him at gunpoint.

"They're physically OK, but if you can imagine you had a gun to your head and you are ordered face down on the ground," Lynch said. "Emotionally it can be overwhelming."

So what did this armed robber get for all his efforts? $2. Now DTE is offering $1,000 and passing out flyers around town hoping someone will come forward with information.

"We're passionate about making sure our employees are safe," Lynch said.

Investigators from DTE were working side by side with Detroit police looking for clues near the scene of the crime.



The suspect is described as a 5 feet, 8 inch black man with a goatee, wearing a tan puffy coat and blue jeans.

"He can get life for $2," said Detroit resident Paul Anthony.

