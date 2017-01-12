Police raid Detroit's Victory Inn motel for drugs, prostitution Local News Police raid Detroit's Victory Inn motel for drugs, prostitution Local and federal authorities raided a hotel on Detroit's west side early Thursday morning.

We're told the police executed a federal search warrant at the Victory Inn motel on Michigan Avenue, which is right at the Detroit-Dearborn border. We're told the raid had to do with drug activity and prostitution, but authorities would not elaborate any further as they say this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police from Dearborn and Detroit departments were involved in the raid, as well as agents from Homeland Security.

Michigan Avenue is closed in the area near Wyoming Avenue.

Another incident at the motel was investigated just a few months ago. In November of 2016, a man died by suicide during a confrontation with police in the parking lot.

