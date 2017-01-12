Man in custody after fatal shooting inside Detroit home Local News Man in custody after fatal shooting inside Detroit home One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting at a house on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened Thursday around 12:45 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ilene Street, which is near Wyoming Avenue and the John C Lodge Freeway.

Friends at the scene tell us the victim is 43-year-old Bernard Watson. We're told Bernard came to the home and got into an argument with an ex-girlfriend and another friend who was with her.

Watson was asked to leave, and he did, but we're told he came back and broke into the home.

A 41-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting. We're told Watson was shot several times. Police have recovered the weapon.

The suspect's name has not yet been given.

