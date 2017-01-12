Michigan House bill would end daylight saving, put entire state on eastern time

The Michigan House of Representatives is once again considering getting rid of daylight saving for the state of Michigan.

House Bill 4011 was proposed by representative Peter Lucido - who represents part of Macomb County including Bruce, Washington and part of Shelby townships and the Village of Romeo in Lansing.

The bill, introduced on Wednesday, would eliminate daylight saving in the entire state of Michigan.

Will daylight saving ever end?

If passed, the bill would go to Governor Rick Snyder who would have to petition the United States Department of Transportation to put the entire state on Eastern Time. Currently, four Michigan counties in the western portion the Upper Peninsula are on Central Time.

Rep. Lucido told FOX 2 last March that daylight saving is outdated and that he would introduce this legislation.

"I want to keep everybody consistent on the same time. It doesn't do any good for bus schedules, train schedules (or) plane schedules," Lucido told FOX 2. "It doesn't do anybody any good anywhere, in any family, moving their clocks, moving their cars -- doing any of this stuff."

A similar bill was introduced two years ago but failed to get enough support to be passed.

This year's version has been referred to the Committee on Commerce and Trade.