Ford contractor dies after fall from 50-foot crane at Dearborn plant

- A contractor has died after falling from a 50-foot crane at Ford's Dearborn plant, Ford has confirmed to FOX 2.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. The safety and security of everyone in our plants is our highest priority. We are cooperating fully with the investigation," Ford said in a statement. The worker's name has not been given.

The fall happened Wednesday when the man was working on a crane at Ford's Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant on Miller Road.

A spokesperson said the contractor was not wearing a safety strap when he fell 50 feet to the floor of the facility. The man was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

