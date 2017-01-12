2 New Haven trustees charged with taking bribes for votes

- Two New Haven trustees have been charged with taking bribes as part of the wide-ranging federal investigation of alleged public corruption that is centered in Macomb County.

Brett Harris and Christopher Craigmiles are accused of trading their votes for cash. They are the fourth and fifth local officials to be charged in the FBI investigation.

The Feds allege that local officials sold their votes to help a company with municipal contracts. The trash hauling company formerly known as Rizzo was involved in the allegedly dirty deals.

