More than 80 lbs of cocaine found hidden in fruit truck at the Ambassador Bridge

More than 80 pounds of cocaine was found stuffed inside a truck at the Ambassador Bridge trying gain entry into Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency said.

According to the CBSA, a man pulled his commercial truck into the Bridge on December 27th. After primary questioning, the truck and driver was recommended for secondary examination.

When a border services officer examined the truck, 30 bricks of cocaine was found hidden in the trailer with the load of fruit.

The 30 bricks weight 37 kilograms, which is a little more than 80 pounds.

"This cocaine seizure shows that the CBSA's efforts to stop drug smuggling are working. I am proud of our officers who are working hard to ensure our borders are not used for illegal activities," Rick Comerford, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, CBSA, said.

According to the CBSA, 67 pounds of cocaine was seized in southern ports of entry for all of 2016.