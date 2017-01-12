Mom says son OD'd at Victory Inn, site of Thursday's narcotics & prostitution raid Local News Mom says son OD'd at Victory Inn, site of Thursday's narcotics & prostitution raid Long before federal and local law enforcement closed in on Victory Inn on Detroit's border with Dearborn, a metro Detroit mom says her son died in the hotel room and they did nothing to help him or here when it happened.

Marta Milete says her 36-year-old son, Jason Griffin, was found dead in a room at the motel this past Labor Day. He had overdosed on illegal drugs.

"The motel - no help from them. They took me to the room and I can't describe what I saw," Milete said. "I saw a bed and vials all over it. Something happened there and I will never know."

The motel at Wyoming and Michigan was raided at 6 Thursday morning by nearly 150 members of federal and local law enforcement. They took boxes in and out for hours and sources say they are investigating prostitution and drug deals.

People nearby say the motel, located between a strip club and an adult book store, is known for that sort of activity.

The federal search warrants were executed as part of the ongoing investigation by ICE and Homeland Security. It's still unclear if anyone was arrested, and the department of homeland security is not releasing any further information at this time.

Detroit police however, are sharing some history: they serviced 115 calls to that location in 2016. Among them, two homicides, one officer-involved shooting, numerous aggravated assaults, and robberies.

They also say the motel is notoriously known for narcotics and human trafficking.

Milete hopes for the Victory Inn to clean up or shut down.

"Something needs to be done. To parents, you don't want to go through this. It's horrific. It's mind blowing," Milete said.