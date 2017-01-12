Uber to open driverless car center in Wixom Local News Uber to open driverless car center in Wixom Uber has announced plans to open a new center in Wixom, surging to the forefront in the development of driverless technology.

"Let's face it, 25 years ago Wixom was Ford -- nothing wrong with that, but that's not where we're going to be 25 years from now," said Wixom Mayor Kevin W. Hinkley.

One way they plan to change that future is by attracting a combination of tech and auto manufacturing.

That starts with the announcement of Uber coming to town, and turning a building on Cartier Drive into an autonomous research and development center.

Hinkley is estimating the center would be an investment worth over $2 million.

That investment comes with 120 jobs.

But why Wixom? A tride and true real estate mantra -- location.

The mayor says that this is close to I-96 and three major universities and other automotive companies helps.

One of the primary reasons they chose their location is because a usable building is already there on Cartier Drive and they can move so quickly, they expect to be up and operational by March.

"It's going to attract more businesses to your community, especially small businesses," Hinkleysaid.

One of the goals of having driverless cars is to reduce prices for customers during peak times, when they often have a high demand for vehicles and charge surge prices.