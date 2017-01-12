Police respond why suspected rapist was released after alleged attack on special needs woman

-

A concerned Inkster woman says her ex-boyfriend raped her niece who is mentally challenged. That man is back on the streets.

FOX 2 went to the Inkster Police Department and Wayne County Prosecutor's office to see what went wrong, and where the investigation stands.

We first brought you the story of a concerned aunt who says she is locked and loaded if her ex-boyfriend comes back to her home.

"If he shows up, he's not going to leave, he's going to leave out on a stretcher," she said.

Valerie Clemons said she walked in her on 30-year-old niece who is mentally challenged being sexually assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend once she returned home from work.

Inkster Police came to the home and arrested the man on Sunday, but a detective who did not want to speak on camera says they didn't have a choice but to let him go.

Police say they held that man up to 72 hours, but charges never came down from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The detective went on to say they kept the man until Thursday morning because the clothes he had on when arrested is now evidence. Someone brought the man new clothing before police released him.

Spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, Maria Miller, said further investigation was needed beyond a 48-hour window.

As far as charges, if or when they will be presented, Miller says more investigative work is being done. Therefore, a decision will not be made at this time.

"I would like to know what is up with the justice," Clemons said. "There's no help out here for us."

Clemons says she also filed a PPO, but the judge denied that request since Clemons does not have guardianship papers although the niece lives with her.

Clemons said her niece will be talking to a specialist to help investigate the incident. Police say they wanted to hold the suspect longer, but he doesn't have any outstanding warrants.