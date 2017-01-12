Vigil for missing Danielle Stislicki being held in Redford Twp Thursday night Local News Vigil for missing Danielle Stislicki being held in Redford Twp Thursday night

A vigil for missing Danielle Stislicki is being held at 7 p.m. in Redford Township Thursday night.

She was last seen Friday, Dec. 2 She worked and finished her shift at MetLife at 5 p.m. Her vehicle found outside her apartment at Halsted near Grand River in Farmington Hills.

The vigil will be held around 7 p.m. at VFW Post 345 on Schoolcraft along I-96 for the 28-year-old woman who grew up in Redford and graduated Redford Union High School.

Donations will be taken for ribbons and streamers in burgundy, which was Danielle's favorite color. They will be given out to tie on, to raise awareness and hoping for a safe return.



There are other ways to get involved online to help:

CLICK HERE for the Facebook group Find Danielle Stislicki A Website has also been created, click here



A GoFundMe has also been created. CLICK HERE to donate.

