NAIAS Utility Vehicle of the Year: Chrysler Pacifica

The North American International Auto Show's newest honor went to the Chrysler Pacifica.

The 2017 Pacifica minivan won the first-ever Utility Vehicle of the Year award, thanks in part to features like a plug-in hybrid model that can go 35 miles on a charge.

The Pacifica won with 300 points defeating both the Mazda CX-9 (135) and Jaguar F-Pace (125) in the category which includes sport utility vehicles and minivans.

The Pacifica's milage is 28 miles per gallon highway and 18 city and seats up to eight. The MSRP starts at $28,595.



To take a closer look, check out the video above or in our photo gallery.

CLICK HERE to learn more from Chrysler.



The doors at the NAIAS at Cobo Center open Saturday to the public and the show runs through Jan. 22.

Dates and Times

Early access for handicapped individuals 8 a.m. each day

Enter at the Hall C Entrance only

Saturday, January 14 - Saturday, January 21, 2017

9 a.m. - 10 p.m. (no admittance after 9 p.m.)

Sunday, January 22, 2017

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (no admittance after 6 p.m.)

Ticket Pricing

- Adults: $13 per person

- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)

- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

PLEASE NOTE: Every child in a school group must have a ticket to enter the show

PLEASE NOTE: Seniors' and childrens' tickets must be purchased at the door and are only valid the day of purchase.

CLICK HERE for the floor plan at the NAIAS.