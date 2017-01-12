NAIAS Truck of the Year: Honda Ridgeline

The Honda Ridgeline surprised some when it grabbed the top honor as Truck of the Year at the North American International Auto Show.

But many industry pundits weren't, as Honda scored big with the mid-size pickup truck with a car-style chassis which allows for a smoother, quieter ride and a plethora of storage. Among its storage is a trunk under the cargo bed's floor while the tailgate is double hinged and can be opened either from the side or down.

The 2017 Ridgeline won the NAIAS title 364 points, defeating the Ford F-Series Super Duty (193) and Nissan Titan (72). It also placed among Car and Driver's 10 Best Trucks and SUVs.

Boasting milage of 26 highway and 19 city, the Ridgeline's starting MSRP is $29,475.



The doors at the NAIAS at Cobo Center open Saturday to the public and the show runs through Jan. 22.

